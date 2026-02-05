The Long View on federal agents in Minneapolis and civil disobedience

On this segment of The Long View, HPR contributor Neal Milner focuses on the events in Minnesota. Two U.S. citizens were fatally shot by federal agents.

He examines what’s followed across the country. Milner points to an article in the online magazine The Dispatch by author Kevin Williamson: “Civil Disobedience 101: from Birmingham to Minneapolis.”

Milner also shared that during a march in Portland this weekend, he was tear-gassed as he walked down to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility located just blocks from his apartment.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 5, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

