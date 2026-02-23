California Bay Area jazz duo brings unique sound for 1 night

“Bodacious, groovalicious funk and jazz” is what you can expect from the Bay Area jazz duo Amendola Vs. Blades.

Scott Amendola and Wil Blades have graced Hawaiʻi stages separately. Percussionist Amendola has played with guitar greats Charlie Hunter and Pat Metheny. Blades was a member of the reggae band Groundation: The Next Generation. His instrument is the Hammond B-3 organ.

The duo returns to the islands for one show only at Blue Note Hawaiʻi on Tuesday night. They met performing a version of the Duke Ellington album "Far East Suite" in 2006. HPR spoke to them about their unique sound.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 23, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.