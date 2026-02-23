© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

California Bay Area jazz duo brings unique sound for 1 night

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published February 23, 2026 at 1:49 PM HST
Wil Blades, left, Scott Amendola, right.
Amendola Vs. Blades
Wil Blades, left, and Scott Amendola, right.

“Bodacious, groovalicious funk and jazz” is what you can expect from the Bay Area jazz duo Amendola Vs. Blades.

Scott Amendola and Wil Blades have graced Hawaiʻi stages separately. Percussionist Amendola has played with guitar greats Charlie Hunter and Pat Metheny. Blades was a member of the reggae band Groundation: The Next Generation. His instrument is the Hammond B-3 organ.

The duo returns to the islands for one show only at Blue Note Hawaiʻi on Tuesday night. They met performing a version of the Duke Ellington album "Far East Suite" in 2006. HPR spoke to them about their unique sound.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 23, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation MusicEntertainment
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Related Stories