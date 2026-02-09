Meet the cheeky minds behind the Hawaiian Rent-All marquee sign

If you haven't driven by the Hawaiian Rent-All sign in Mōiliʻili recently, you may have missed the latest message on its marquee sign overlooking Beretania Street.

The sign has been known for spelling out what’s on people's minds. The price of paradise is a popular theme, but its messages aren't always controversial.

The Conversation spoke to co-owner Scott Jung about the company’s history of poking fun at current events. He and his brother are the third owners of the small business. He reflected on continuing a tradition of satire on a sign, which was grandfathered in when Hawaiʻi adopted strict billboard laws.

And imitation is the best flattery. Jung told HPR that down the street, Washington Middle School had a message on its marquee saying, “When I grow up, I want to be like Hawaiian Rent-All.”

Jung said he gets a kick out of the humorous messages on the state Transportation Department’s electronic signs on the Oʻahu freeways, too. A recent DOT message said, "No be a stinkah, use one blinkah." Look for a nod to the DOT messages on the Hawaiian Rent-All sign — coming soon!

