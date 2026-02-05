© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Longtime cartographer reveals there's more to a map than meets the eye

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published February 5, 2026 at 4:44 PM HST
Seafloor Map of Hawai‘i
Tom Patterson
/
Shaded Relief
Seafloor Map of Hawai‘i

International Map Day is celebrated on March 5. That’s just a month away.

That raised questions about map makers and how people would be lost without maps. It turns out the map-making community isn’t that large!

Tom Patterson is a retired senior cartographer for the U.S. National Park Service who recently wrote about the art and science of map-making.

Patterson has created maps for both Hawaiʻi Volcanoes and Haleakalā national parks. He got his start under University of Hawaiʻi geography professor Everett Wingert.

The Conversation spoke with Patterson about this niche art form, beginning with his “aha” moment with a map-making technique called shaded relief.

View Patterson’s maps of Kalaupapa and spots worldwide here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 5, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation ArtScience
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories