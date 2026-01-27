© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Programs seek to help first-time home buyers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 27, 2026 at 3:45 PM HST
Project Kuilei Place in Moʻilʻili is a program for a targeted group that includes first-time homebuyers in careers that are in high demand, such as teachers and nurses.
Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation
Project Kuilei Place in Moʻilʻili is a program for a targeted group that includes first-time homebuyers in careers that are in high demand, such as teachers and nurses.

As Hawaiʻi faces a housing crisis, the state is helping first-time homeowners get into the market.

Dean Minakami, the executive director of the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance Development Corporation, sat down with The Conversation to outline what's available for local families to get a leg up and to talk about what bills are being proposed this session.

The first housing bills are up for hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Buying your first home? Learn more about the Hale Kamaʻāina Mortgage Program here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Housing
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories