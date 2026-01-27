Programs seek to help first-time home buyers

As Hawaiʻi faces a housing crisis, the state is helping first-time homeowners get into the market.

Dean Minakami, the executive director of the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance Development Corporation, sat down with The Conversation to outline what's available for local families to get a leg up and to talk about what bills are being proposed this session.

The first housing bills are up for hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Buying your first home? Learn more about the Hale Kamaʻāina Mortgage Program here.

