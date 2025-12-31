Therapist shares stress management techniques for the new year
Thursday marks the start of 2026 — do you have a resolution? And what is it about a new year that makes us want to make changes in our lives?
Ami Kunimura is the founder of the Self-Care Institute. She holds a doctorate in mind-body medicine and is offering an online workshop series to ring in the new year with “Closure & Clarity." Kunimura spoke with The Conversation, starting with what's been on her clients’ minds this year.
Kunimura will give a workshop about stress management and burnout prevention at Kuʻikahi Mediation Center in Hilo on Jan. 8. For more information, click here.
This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.