Therapist shares stress management techniques for the new year

Ami Kunimura A flyer for Resilience at Work with Ami Kunimura.

Thursday marks the start of 2026 — do you have a resolution? And what is it about a new year that makes us want to make changes in our lives?

Ami Kunimura is the founder of the Self-Care Institute . She holds a doctorate in mind-body medicine and is offering an online workshop series to ring in the new year with “ Closure & Clarity ." Kunimura spoke with The Conversation, starting with what's been on her clients’ minds this year.

Kunimura will give a workshop about stress management and burnout prevention at Kuʻikahi Mediation Center in Hilo on Jan. 8. For more information, click here .

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.