Hawaiʻi Pacific University hopes to tackle marine debris with new courses

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published April 30, 2025 at 4:22 PM HST
Over 97,000 pounds of marine debris, primarily derelict fishing gear, removed from the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.
James Morioka/PMDP
/
Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project
FILE - Over 97,000 pounds of marine debris, primarily derelict fishing gear, removed from the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

Hawaiʻi Pacific University is offering a new minor for undergraduate students and a summer short course series to train a workforce to address marine debris. Funds come from the National Institute of Standards and Technology and will power three weeklong summer courses.

HPR spoke to Josh Forakis, a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Marine Debris Research at HPU, about the upcoming programs.

For more information about the summer courses, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi Pacific UniversityEducation
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
