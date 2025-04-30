Hawaiʻi Pacific University hopes to tackle marine debris with new courses

Hawaiʻi Pacific University is offering a new minor for undergraduate students and a summer short course series to train a workforce to address marine debris. Funds come from the National Institute of Standards and Technology and will power three weeklong summer courses.

HPR spoke to Josh Forakis, a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Marine Debris Research at HPU, about the upcoming programs.

For more information about the summer courses, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.