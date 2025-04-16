With 'Heat and Pressure,' a traditional Japanese pottery technique has flourished

A traditional Japanese art form is on display in downtown Honolulu. Raku, a type of Japanese pottery, shares the spotlight with printmaking at a show at the Downtown Art Center.

The show “Heat and Pressure” features the work of the Hawai’i Craftsmen, as judged by master ceramicist Yukio Ozaki.

Ozaki came to Hawaiʻi in 1973 with $20 in his pocket and took a summer ceramics class at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. He taught fine arts for decades at Chaminade University and has been named a "Living Treasure of Hawaiʻi" by the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii.

He spoke with The Conversation about his own path and Hawaiʻi's tradition of raku ceramics.

Honolulu Downtown Art Center Vanessa McCowan's piece "Nebula" displays the raku technique.

The exhibition "Heat and Pressure," featuring work from Honolulu Printmakers and Hawaiʻi Craftsmen, will be on view at the Downtown Art Center through April 26.

