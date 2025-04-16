© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
With 'Heat and Pressure,' a traditional Japanese pottery technique has flourished

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published April 16, 2025 at 2:19 PM HST
Yukio Ozaki teaching a tea bowl workshop for Hawaiʻi Craftsmen Raku Hoʻolauleʻa.
Hawaiʻi Craftsmen
Yukio Ozaki teaches a tea bowl workshop.

A traditional Japanese art form is on display in downtown Honolulu. Raku, a type of Japanese pottery, shares the spotlight with printmaking at a show at the Downtown Art Center.

The show “Heat and Pressure” features the work of the Hawai’i Craftsmen, as judged by master ceramicist Yukio Ozaki.

Ozaki came to Hawaiʻi in 1973 with $20 in his pocket and took a summer ceramics class at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. He taught fine arts for decades at Chaminade University and has been named a "Living Treasure of Hawaiʻi" by the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii.

He spoke with The Conversation about his own path and Hawaiʻi's tradition of raku ceramics.

Vanessa McCowan's piece titled, "Nebula" displaying the technique of raku.
Honolulu Downtown Art Center
Vanessa McCowan's piece "Nebula" displays the raku technique.

The exhibition "Heat and Pressure," featuring work from Honolulu Printmakers and Hawaiʻi Craftsmen, will be on view at the Downtown Art Center through April 26.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
