Nonprofit works to empower underserved communities in the wake of disasters

The challenge of disaster recovery — Hawaiʻi has certainly had its share in recent times.

Hurricane Katrina's direct hit on the Gulf Coast 20 years ago this August marked a turning point for disaster response.

Taproot Earth is a nonprofit aimed at empowering underserved communities following disasters. Its work is being highlighted at the University of Hawaiʻi's Better Tomorrow Speaker Series later tonight.

HPR talked to Anthony Giancatarino, strategic partner for Taproot Earth, who said the group has been expanding its reach and has been working with the Catholic Church.

The group's founder, Colette Pichon Battle, will be the featured speaker at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoaʻs Kuykendall Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. tonight. For more information, click here.

