Nonprofit works to empower underserved communities in the wake of disasters

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 16, 2025 at 2:29 PM HST
File - In this Sept. 12, 2008, file photo, fire destroys homes along the beach on Galveston Island, Texas, as Hurricane Ike approaches. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
David J. Phillip
/
AP
FILE - Floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina cover a portion of New Orleans on Aug. 30, 2005.

The challenge of disaster recovery — Hawaiʻi has certainly had its share in recent times.

Hurricane Katrina's direct hit on the Gulf Coast 20 years ago this August marked a turning point for disaster response.

Taproot Earth is a nonprofit aimed at empowering underserved communities following disasters. Its work is being highlighted at the University of Hawaiʻi's Better Tomorrow Speaker Series later tonight.

HPR talked to Anthony Giancatarino, strategic partner for Taproot Earth, who said the group has been expanding its reach and has been working with the Catholic Church.

The group's founder, Colette Pichon Battle, will be the featured speaker at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoaʻs Kuykendall Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. tonight. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
The Conversation University of Hawai‘i
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
