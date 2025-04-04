© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Parents and young drivers invited to learn more about staying safe on the road

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 4, 2025 at 2:04 PM HST
In this Friday, June 26, 2015 photo, drivers head into downtown Honolulu. (AP Photo/Cathy Bussewitz)

Earlier this week we spotlighted the growing number of fatalities running ahead of last year's cases. April is national Distracted Driving Awareness Month. An event this weekend hopes to draw parents and potential new student drivers to learn about what to consider when you get behind the wheel.

The number of people who died in motor vehicle collisions in 2024 increased by 10% over 2023, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation. So far, in the first three months of this year, 35 people have died — up from 28 at this time last year.

The Operation Driver Excellence & Traffic Safety Fair aims to prevent more fatalities. It will test new student drivers' skills and knowledge with various driving challenges. This is the 33rd year that the distracted driver event has been held.

HPR talked to McKinley High School driver education coordinator Leilani Okuda about the importance of safety behind the wheel.

The fair will be held Saturday at Waipahu High School from 8:15 a.m. to 1 pm. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 4, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
