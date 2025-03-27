Animated short films showcase the history and voices of Lahaina

A film festival that celebrates the history and culture of Lahaina comes to Honolulu on Thursday night. The Hui Mo‘olelo Film Festival brings together animated films that draw upon a series of oral histories recorded by Lahaina community members after the 2023 Maui wildfires.

The nonprofit Maui Public Art Corps is organizing the festival, in partnership with the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa and Waiwai Collective.

HPR talked with Kelly White and Sasha Hercik. White is the manager of Maui County's public art program and the co-founder of Maui Public Art Corps. Hercik is a Maui-based artist and animator who created three films for the festival, including "Sleeping Town," which centers around the Lāhainā Jodo Mission.

The Hui Mo‘olelo: Lāhainā Film Festival takes place this evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Waiwai Collective. A few tickets are still available for the free event. To get tickets, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 27, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.