Maui journalism initiative seeks to go in-depth amid a shrinking media landscape

The Conversation has been surveying the media landscape of late. Media Council Hawai’i weighed in on a decision last year by The Garden Island to use AI anchors on its website following cuts to its newsroom.

The cuts came in the wake of the Maui wildfire disaster, and some wondered about news coverage at a time when the community needed more information during a critical recovery period.

Enter the Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative — launched by Maui journalist Colleen Uechi. It has partnered with Maui Now and its parent company Pacific Media Group. Uechi spoke to The Conversation about what the new project hopes to achieve in Hawaiʻi's journalism landscape.

This story will be updated.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 19, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.