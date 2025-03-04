Comedian Alok Vaid-Menon on laughing together in difficult times

Alok Vaid-Menon has performed in over 40 countries. But Tuesday marks the poet and comic's first show in Hawaiʻi.

Vaid-Menon is nonbinary and an advocate for laughter and joy amid much worry in the LGBTQ+ community over the actions of the Trump administration. HPR talked to Vaid-Menon about their career and the importance of comedy in difficult times.

HPR Poet and comedian Alok Vaid-Menon, right, with HPR's Maddie Bender.

Alok Vaid-Menon will perform two shows Tuesday night at the Blue Note in Waikīkī — one at 6:30 p.m. and the other at 9 p.m. For tickets, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 4, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.