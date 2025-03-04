© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Comedian Alok Vaid-Menon on laughing together in difficult times

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published March 4, 2025 at 2:07 PM HST
Alok Vaid-Menon has performed in over 40 countries. But Tuesday marks the poet and comic's first show in Hawaiʻi.

Vaid-Menon is nonbinary and an advocate for laughter and joy amid much worry in the LGBTQ+ community over the actions of the Trump administration. HPR talked to Vaid-Menon about their career and the importance of comedy in difficult times.

Alok Vaid-Menon will perform two shows Tuesday night at the Blue Note in Waikīkī — one at 6:30 p.m. and the other at 9 p.m. For tickets, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 4, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
The Conversation EntertainmentLGBTQ
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
