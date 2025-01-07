New Zealand's method to tackle its biodiversity crisis

Saving native species — there are different ways to stave off threats. On the Long View today with our contributing editor Neal Milner, we look at what our neighbors in New Zealand are doing — and it involves getting aggressive with predators.

"Inside New Zealand’s radical plan to save its native birds" by Kennedy Warne from National Geographic

