New Zealand's method to tackle its biodiversity crisis

Catherine Cruz
Published January 7, 2025 at 1:33 PM HST
In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 photo, Willowbank Wildlife Reserve native species keeper Nick Ackroyd inspects the beak of Mohua, a female great spotted kiwi, in her enclosure in Christchurch, New Zealand. People across New Zealand are embracing an environmental goal so ambitious it’s been compared to putting a man on the moon: ridding the entire nation of every last stoat, possum and rat. The idea is to give a second chance to the unusual birds that ruled this South Pacific nation before humans arrived 800 years ago. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Mark Baker/AP
AP
In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 photo, Willowbank Wildlife Reserve native species keeper Nick Ackroyd inspects the beak of Mohua, a female great spotted kiwi, in her enclosure in Christchurch, New Zealand. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Saving native species — there are different ways to stave off threats. On the Long View today with our contributing editor Neal Milner, we look at what our neighbors in New Zealand are doing — and it involves getting aggressive with predators.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 7, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
