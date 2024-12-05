Hawaiian Airlines employee speaks out on termination over cultural tattoo

Friday is the last day on the job at Hawaiian Airlines for Tracy Sielega. She has worked as a customer service agent in Seattle for the last three years.

Sielega is being terminated for violating the company’s tattoo policy. She said she loves her job and is asking management at Hawaiian and Alaska to rethink the policy, which has been in place for some time.

"I was aware of the policy, but I was also aware that we were able to cover it up as long as it wasn't within public eye while we're on the clock and during our work time," she said. "It doesn't state that we can't have these markings. It just states it has to be covered up pretty much."

Her traditional Samoan hand tattoo, a tualima, honors her father and his health journey, she told HPR. She said she was using makeup and disposable gloves to cover up the tattoo.

"I got it done to embrace my culture, to embrace my dad and his health and everything that he's struggling with, as well as my journey with having to care for him," she said. "I just feel like I shouldn't have to feel embarrassed or anything to showcase it."

Sielega's termination letter, which she provided to HPR, stated that the company was unaware that she had a tattoo after she got it in May 2024. The letter stated that her hand tattoo was noticed outside of work at a non-company event, which prompted an investigation and follow-up.

The letter also said, "Disposable gloves are not considered an appropriate uniform piece."

Sielega said she wants to keep working at the airline.

"Hawaiian Airlines is actually a dream come true for me," she said. "My mother also used to work for them as well, back in the islands, when we were there. I grew up with Hawaiian Airlines."

Her termination comes as the company is promoting the new film "Moana 2," in which the main character gets a cultural tattoo. One of the ways the airline has promoted the film is with three airplane liveries showcasing various characters.

Sielega said the tattoo policy disregards Samoan culture and beliefs.

"If we as an airline and as a company can use our culture like markings and such for our uniforms, and all of this like decorative things, why can't we wear it as employees of the company and showcase it that way as well? I just feel like it's something that needs to be changed to better support our culture and beliefs as Polynesians and as a Polynesian-based airline," she said.

Sielega shared that she reached out directly to the new head of the airlines, Joe Sprague. She said she also contacted the union, but that her efforts were unsuccessful.

The union for some Hawaiian Airlines employees, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, told HPR on Thursday that it has filed an appeal in Sielega's case.

A representative for Hawaiian Airlines provided this statement to HPR:

“We don’t comment on ongoing cases involving individual employees. Our employees are encouraged to maintain a professional personal appearance when at work. Those not in guest-facing positions, such as baggage handlers, cargo agents and employees based at our corporate headquarters, are permitted to have visible tattoos that do not contain offensive language or images. Employees who regularly interact with our guests, such as flight attendants, guest service agents, and pilots, must not have visible tattoos as part of uniform standards agreed to upon hiring. While we understand the importance and cultural significance of tattoos in Hawai’i, these standards are in place to ensure our company, which transports guests from around the world, remains respectful to those with cultural sensitivities to tattoos. We also regularly review these policies and will continue to do so as we integrate with Alaska Airlines.”

