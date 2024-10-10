Here's the latest on the new container terminal project at Honolulu Harbor

First Hurricane Helene and now Hurricane Milton — two hurricanes in two weeks to hit the Florida coast. The devastation so far is scary. The images make us gulp and wonder about our vulnerabilities as an island state, so dependent on our harbors.

So where are we on the modernization project for Honolulu Harbor, the state's lifeline for goods and supplies? The $555 million Kapalama Container Terminal project started almost seven years ago. This second main offloading site is meant to help make Hawaiʻi more disaster-resilient.

"By opening up 84 more acres of cargo yard space, we can spread out that container operation, and so trucks can more quickly and efficiently get in, grab these containers that have been discharged off a vessel, and then off to the final destination," said state Harbors Deputy Director Dre Kalili.

The new wharf is also being built 3 feet higher than neighboring piers to account for future sea level rise.

Between massive concrete pours and waiting for the fill to settle in at the old Snug Harbor that used to be home to University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa research vessels, officials are looking forward to the completion of this key piece of the harbor.

"We expect to complete the construction of the Kapalama Container Terminal in about a year. And when the construction is complete, then we'll welcome Pasha Hawaiʻi to move into the terminal and start their operations," she said.

Once Pasha moves into the KCT, Matson will fully take over the Sand Island Container Terminal. The Kapalama project will not only improve capacity at the harbor but also provide redundancy along Hawaiʻi's supply chain, Kalili said. Construction has happened in two phases.

"Phase one is the land side, so the actual cargo yard and then the areas where our tenant would, you know, build their administrative buildings and maintenance areas. The second phase is the waterside, so it's the wharf, it is the 1,800 linear feet of new berth space," Kalili told HPR.

Sophia McCullough / Hawaiʻi Public Radio FILE - A barge in Honolulu Harbor.

She said Kapalama is the largest capital improvement project the Department of Transportation Harbors Division has ever undertaken, but there is still more work to do.

"We are going to be looking at redeveloping the Inter-Island Barge Terminal at Piers 39 and 40, and then looking at Sand Island Container Terminal — a great deal of investment is needed in both areas," Kalili said.

"Our eye is on making sure that our supply chain works how it's supposed to and that our waterfront facilities support not only the movement of cargo, but just supporting our state's economy and commerce," she added.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 10, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.