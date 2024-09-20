The Maui construction industry is booming, but it's struggling to find workers

Construction is driving Hawaiʻi's economy. The latest economic report points to a prolonged trajectory. But the bus needs workers to fill the seats. Get on a plane from Oʻahu to Maui, and chances are the early flights are filled with construction workers. It’s a grueling schedule for so many in the trades.

Dan Blackburn has been a contractor on Maui for 34 years. He is the Hawaiʻi division manager for F&H Construction. HPR talked to Blackburn about what it was like rebuilding Kauaʻi after Hurricane ʻIniki years ago and how it compares to building on Maui.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 20, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.