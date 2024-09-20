© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Maui construction industry is booming, but it's struggling to find workers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 20, 2024 at 2:46 PM HST
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors prepare a site for construction of a new temporary elementary school campus for the Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, community, Nov. 20, 2023, after receiving the Notice to Proceed earlier in the day.
Brigida Sanchez
/
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
FILE - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors prepare a site for construction of a new temporary elementary school campus for the Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, community, Nov. 20, 2023.

Construction is driving Hawaiʻi's economy. The latest economic report points to a prolonged trajectory. But the bus needs workers to fill the seats. Get on a plane from Oʻahu to Maui, and chances are the early flights are filled with construction workers. It’s a grueling schedule for so many in the trades.

Dan Blackburn has been a contractor on Maui for 34 years. He is the Hawaiʻi division manager for F&H Construction. HPR talked to Blackburn about what it was like rebuilding Kauaʻi after Hurricane ʻIniki years ago and how it compares to building on Maui.

Catherine Cruz

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 20, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
