Data consultant on how Native Hawaiians are getting priced out of paradise

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published September 19, 2024 at 3:18 PM HST
Matt Jachowski presenting at the CNHA's 2023 Native Hawaiian Convention.
Council For Native Hawaiian Advancement
One of the largest gatherings of Native Hawaiians wrapped up Thursday in Hilo. The Native Hawaiian Convention featured a regenerative tourism tour and a fashion show from local designers. But one topic on everyone's mind was getting priced out of paradise.

The Conversation talked to data and technology consultant Matt Jachowski about his conference presentation titled “Aloha Means Goodbye": why Native Hawaiians have left the islands in droves.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 19, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
The Conversation Council for Native Hawaiian AdvancementHousingNative Hawaiian
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
