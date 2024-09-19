Data consultant on how Native Hawaiians are getting priced out of paradise

One of the largest gatherings of Native Hawaiians wrapped up Thursday in Hilo. The Native Hawaiian Convention featured a regenerative tourism tour and a fashion show from local designers. But one topic on everyone's mind was getting priced out of paradise.

The Conversation talked to data and technology consultant Matt Jachowski about his conference presentation titled “Aloha Means Goodbye": why Native Hawaiians have left the islands in droves.

