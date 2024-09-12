© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Budget 101: New handbook simplifies process for curious citizens

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 12, 2024 at 4:49 PM HST
From left to right: The Conversation host Catherine Cruz, Della Au Belatti and Will White
HPR
From left to right: The Conversation host Catherine Cruz, Della Au Belatti and Will White

You often hear “follow the money” — your taxpayer money. It may be all about the numbers, but many who deal with the state budget say it's pretty dense.

A handful of state lawmakers have teamed up with the Hawaiʻi Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice to present a primer in a first step to simplifying the state budget as best they can.

State Rep. Della Au Belatti and Hawaiʻi Appleseed Deputy Director Will White stopped by HPR to invite people curious about the budget to get in on the shortcut to understanding.

Click here to read the budget primer. The budget primer webinar is on Sunday and will be televised on 'Ōlelo Community Media.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation State LegislatureEconomy
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories