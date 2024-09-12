State Budget 101: New handbook simplifies process for curious citizens

You often hear “follow the money” — your taxpayer money. It may be all about the numbers, but many who deal with the state budget say it's pretty dense.

A handful of state lawmakers have teamed up with the Hawaiʻi Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice to present a primer in a first step to simplifying the state budget as best they can.

State Rep. Della Au Belatti and Hawaiʻi Appleseed Deputy Director Will White stopped by HPR to invite people curious about the budget to get in on the shortcut to understanding.

Click here to read the budget primer. The budget primer webinar is on Sunday and will be televised on 'Ōlelo Community Media.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.