Photography exhibit with Honolulu stop highlights Italy's marine life

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 12, 2024 at 3:42 PM HST
"Siamo Mare – We Are Sea" photography exhibit at Velocity Honolulu. (Sep 7, 2024)
1 of 5  — CCruz_ItalianPhotography_4.jpg
"Siamo Mare – We Are Sea" photography exhibit at Velocity Honolulu. (Sep 7, 2024)
Catherine Cruz / HPR
"Siamo Mare – We Are Sea" photography exhibit at Velocity Honolulu. (Sep 7, 2024)
2 of 5  — CCruz_ItalianPhotography_5.jpg
"Siamo Mare – We Are Sea" photography exhibit at Velocity Honolulu. (Sep 7, 2024)
Catherine Cruz / HPR
"Siamo Mare – We Are Sea" photography exhibit at Velocity Honolulu. (Sep 7, 2024)
3 of 5  — CCruz_ItalianPhotography_3.jpg
"Siamo Mare – We Are Sea" photography exhibit at Velocity Honolulu. (Sep 7, 2024)
Catherine Cruz / HPR
"Siamo Mare – We Are Sea" photography exhibit at Velocity Honolulu. (Sep 7, 2024)
4 of 5  — CCruz_ItalianPhotography_2.jpg
"Siamo Mare – We Are Sea" photography exhibit at Velocity Honolulu. (Sep 7, 2024)
Catherine Cruz / HPR
"Siamo Mare – We Are Sea" photography exhibit at Velocity Honolulu. (Sep 7, 2024)
5 of 5  — CCruz_ItalianPhotography_1.jpg
"Siamo Mare – We Are Sea" photography exhibit at Velocity Honolulu. (Sep 7, 2024)
Catherine Cruz / HPR

This summer, a stunning historic ship sailed into Honolulu Harbor. Traveling with Italy’s Amerigo Vespucci was a photographic exhibit, "Siamo Mare – We Are Sea," about the Mediterranean Sea and its marine life.

The Friends of Italy Society of Hawaii hosted a closing event this past weekend that featured beautiful arias about the sea, as well as a talk about the marine environment on the other side of the world. Elizabeth Case, the president of the club, spoke to HPR.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation ItalyphotographyEntertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
