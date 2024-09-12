Gov. Josh Green on recent labor disputes in health care and tourism

This week, the Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association called on Gov. Josh Green, who is also a physician, to help in its labor dispute with Hawaiʻi Pacific Health and management at Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women and Children. The union was set to meet with hospital management on Thursday to try to avert a walkout — and a threatened lockout by management.

Patient safety and caseloads are also at the center of the union's contract talks with The Queen's Medical Center. And on another labor front, UNITE HERE! Local 5 hotel workers continue negotiations with several hoteliers. HPR talked to Green, who just returned from Japan, about the labor developments.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.