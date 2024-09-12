© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Gov. Josh Green on recent labor disputes in health care and tourism

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 12, 2024 at 2:43 PM HST
FILE - Gov. Josh Green speaks at a bill signing ceremony on June 17, 2024.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
FILE - Gov. Josh Green speaks at a bill signing ceremony on June 17, 2024.

This week, the Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association called on Gov. Josh Green, who is also a physician, to help in its labor dispute with Hawaiʻi Pacific Health and management at Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women and Children. The union was set to meet with hospital management on Thursday to try to avert a walkout — and a threatened lockout by management.

Patient safety and caseloads are also at the center of the union's contract talks with The Queen's Medical Center. And on another labor front, UNITE HERE! Local 5 hotel workers continue negotiations with several hoteliers. HPR talked to Green, who just returned from Japan, about the labor developments.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
