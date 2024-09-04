Kailua physical therapist releases new book to combat lower back pain

A Kailua physical therapist is on a mission to help people with lower back pain. Christine Lynders recently wrote a book called “The Proven Solution to Eliminate Low Back Pain Forever and… Get a Flatter Stomach: Suck it In!” It's available through Archway Publishing and major online booksellers. HPR talked with Lynders to learn more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 4, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.