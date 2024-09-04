© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kailua physical therapist releases new book to combat lower back pain

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published September 4, 2024 at 12:53 PM HST
Archway Publishing

A Kailua physical therapist is on a mission to help people with lower back pain. Christine Lynders recently wrote a book called “The Proven Solution to Eliminate Low Back Pain Forever and… Get a Flatter Stomach: Suck it In!” It's available through Archway Publishing and major online booksellers. HPR talked with Lynders to learn more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 4, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation LiteratureHealth Care
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
