Hawaiʻi Public Radio President and CEO Meredith Artley stepped into the job earlier this month following the retirement of José A. Fajardo. Artley sat down with Catherine Cruz on Wednesday to discuss her career history, the leadership transition, and her vision for the future of HPR.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 28, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.