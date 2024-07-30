Sending a warm farewell to José A. Fajardo

July 31, 2024 marks José A. Fajardo's last day as HPR's President and General Manager.

Since the start of his tenure in 2016, José has led the station to new heights, including:



HPR's "program re-alignment," optimizing our program schedules on HPR-1 and HPR-2

The expansion of our statewide broadcast reach in Hilo and Maui County

Our increased efforts to serve our community digitally on hawaiipublicradio.org, our free HPR app, and social media

Strengthening HPR's financial stability, earning the station Charity Navigator's highest and most-trusted rating, four stars

José announced his departure earlier this year, as his ALS continued to progress. He was diagnosed in 2021.

Mahalo José for your leadership, strength, and positive outlook, both inside and outside the office. We wish you and Jen the very best.

Starting Aug. 12, Meredith Artley will join HPR as the new President and CEO. Learn more.

View photos from José's tenure at HPR.