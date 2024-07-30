Sending a warm farewell to José A. Fajardo
July 31, 2024 marks José A. Fajardo's last day as HPR's President and General Manager.
Since the start of his tenure in 2016, José has led the station to new heights, including:
- HPR's "program re-alignment," optimizing our program schedules on HPR-1 and HPR-2
- The expansion of our statewide broadcast reach in Hilo and Maui County
- Our increased efforts to serve our community digitally on hawaiipublicradio.org, our free HPR app, and social media
- Strengthening HPR's financial stability, earning the station Charity Navigator's highest and most-trusted rating, four stars
José announced his departure earlier this year, as his ALS continued to progress. He was diagnosed in 2021.
Mahalo José for your leadership, strength, and positive outlook, both inside and outside the office. We wish you and Jen the very best.
Starting Aug. 12, Meredith Artley will join HPR as the new President and CEO. Learn more.
View photos from José's tenure at HPR.
1 of 11 — jose_farjardo_022-2.jpg
Tracy Wright Corvo
2 of 11 — ScienceFriday_HITheatre_060618_61.jpg
José shares opening remarks at HPR's Science Friday event at the Hawaiʻi Theatre in 2018.
3 of 11 — Yee, Val & J Fajardo a.JPG
Val Yee and José A. Fajardo
4 of 11 — Kauai Donor Lunch - Jose speaking.JPG
José speaks with station members on Kauaʻi.
5 of 11 — JAF + JHF.JPG
José and John Henry Felix, HPR's inaugural chair of the Board of Directors from 1979-1985.
6 of 11 — 2016 Jose on air with Michael Titterton.jpeg
Michael Titterton and José A. Fajardo on air during a 2016 membership campaign.
7 of 11 — Gen Listen - Jose at Trivia Night.JPG
Gen Listen Trivia Night at Village Bottle Shop and Tasting Room.
8 of 11 — Jose on The Convo.JPG
José joins The Conversation to share about ongoing ALS research.
9 of 11 — JAF-RandyWong.jpg
Randy Wong and José at the Best Places to Work celebration in 2023.
10 of 11 — Best Places to Work.jpg
HPR Staff at the 2023 Best Places to Work celebration.
11 of 11 — jose-with-staff.png
Celebrating José's last closing pitch break during the Spring 2024 membership campaign.