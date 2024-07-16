Hawai‘i Public Radio's Board appoints Meredith Artley as new President and CEO

July 16, 2024 — Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Board of Directors has appointed Meredith Artley, former editor-in-chief and senior vice president of CNN Digital Worldwide, as the nonprofit media organization’s new President and CEO.

Artley’s first day on the job will be Aug. 12. She succeeds José A. Fajardo, who will step down as President and General Manager on July 31.

Fajardo announced his departure in January, citing the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease with no cure, as the reason for his resignation. He was diagnosed in 2021.

Most recently, Artley served as executive-in-residence and interim executive director of the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design in Honolulu after moving to Hawai‘i in 2022. Previously, she worked at CNN and made it the number one brand for news on the internet. She also ran digital teams at The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and the International Herald Tribune in Paris.

“HPR’s Board of Directors is delighted to welcome someone of Meredith’s experience and talents to continue HPR’s remarkable growth in serving our communities across the Islands and beyond our shores,” said Kathryn Matayoshi, HPR Board Chair. “We’re excited to see how her outstanding experience in the digital world can enhance HPR’s strong local connections and expand the station’s outreach and influence.”

“As a listener, supporter, and fan for more than two decades, I’m delighted and deeply honored to lead HPR,” Artley said. “HPR is such a vital service for all of Hawai’i, providing essential information, inspiration, and new perspectives. I look forward to expanding HPR’s community of supporters and listeners, and building on the strong foundation that José and the talented team have created.”

“I’m pleased with the Board’s decision to select Meredith as HPR’s new President and CEO,” Fajardo said. “I will continue to make myself available during this leadership transition. While I will miss public radio, a passion of mine for many years, I rest easy knowing Meredith will do an excellent job with moving HPR forward to represent and serve our members, listeners and our community at large.”

The national search was facilitated by Livingston Associates, a Baltimore-based firm specializing in executive searches for public media organizations.