To our Hilo listeners: We are back on the air and happy to be serving you!

EPA on Navy's improper water testing procedures on Red Hill system

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 28, 2024 at 1:53 PM HST
FILE - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors inspect a water pipe that connects to a granular activated carbon system at the Red Hill Well. (April 11, 2022)
U.S. Pacific Fleet
/
DVIDS
FILE - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors inspect a water pipe that connects to a granular activated carbon system at the Red Hill Well. (April 11, 2022)

At the Honolulu Board of Water Supply meeting on Aug. 26, experts hired by the utility testified that a Navy contractor failed to properly follow water testing and sampling procedures in the monitoring of the Red Hill water system.

The findings of Analytical Quality Associates and a Colorado consultant call into question the levels of total petroleum hydrocarbons reported by the Navy. It also noted that the improper testing protocols weren’t caught by the regulators — neither the state Department of Health nor the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency flagged the error.

The Conversation talked with Amy Miller from the EPA's Region 9 Enforcement and Compliance Division about the concerns of the water board and community members regarding the discrepancy.

While the Navy vendor's misstep of not removing the chorine from the water prior to testing may have skewed the results in that case, Miller said it does not invalidate the other tests conducted on the 8,000 samples taken for other contaminants. This is just the latest dispute after a fuel spill made its way into the Navy’s drinking water in November 2021.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 28, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityEnvironmental Protection AgencyHonolulu Board of Water SupplyWater
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
