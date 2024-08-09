City looks to restore the historic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium

The Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium is almost 100 years old, but it’s been closed to the public for the last 45 years because of deteriorating conditions.

The debate over whether to save it or demolish it has raged on for decades.

Five years ago, the City and County of Honolulu Department of Design and Construction finalized an environmental impact statement. Its preferred plan now is to restore the structure’s iconic arch, replace the pool deck, and remove the undersea walls to the swimming basin.

The city and its consultants presented this plan Thursday night to the Diamond Head neighborhood board, which was one step required in the process to secure a special management area permit. But for many residents, the presentation raised more questions than it answered.

The big unknown is — who is going to pay for it? The Conversation’s Maddie Bender recently spoke with DDC Director Haku Milles about the plan.

