The healthcare community continues efforts to combat the rise of COVID-19 cases

Dr. Monica Nayakwadi-Singer, medical director and pediatric infectious disease doctor, shared the healthcare community's efforts to combat the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

"We really track a bunch of metrics to sort of figure out for the hospital what are the next best things to protect our community and our employees, and that's where we started tracking a little closer what's going on in the state," Nayakwadi-Singer said.

She practices at Kaiser Permanente. This week, Kaiser began recommending visitors and requiring staff to wear masks at their facilities.

"Those high-risk areas like ICU, oncology, the neonatal ICU, those are places where we're requiring visitors to mask," Nayakwadi-Singer said. "We're not changing any of our visitation policies or anything at this time, but we're just making sure we're trying to mitigate some of that risk."

Nayakwadi-Singer and her family recently recovered from the virus.

"We don't want to incite panic or fear in folks, because we've been here before, we know how to handle an uptick in COVID, and we know which mitigation measures work," she added.

