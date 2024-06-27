© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The healthcare community continues efforts to combat the rise of COVID-19 cases

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 27, 2024 at 2:25 PM HST
Dr. Monica Nayakwadi-Singer, medical director and pediatric infectious disease doctor, shared the healthcare community's efforts to combat the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

"We really track a bunch of metrics to sort of figure out for the hospital what are the next best things to protect our community and our employees, and that's where we started tracking a little closer what's going on in the state," Nayakwadi-Singer said.

She practices at Kaiser Permanente. This week, Kaiser began recommending visitors and requiring staff to wear masks at their facilities.

"Those high-risk areas like ICU, oncology, the neonatal ICU, those are places where we're requiring visitors to mask," Nayakwadi-Singer said. "We're not changing any of our visitation policies or anything at this time, but we're just making sure we're trying to mitigate some of that risk."

Nayakwadi-Singer and her family recently recovered from the virus.

"We don't want to incite panic or fear in folks, because we've been here before, we know how to handle an uptick in COVID, and we know which mitigation measures work," she added.

For more information and ways to stay safe from the virus, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 27, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Health CareCOVID-19Kaiser Permanente
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
