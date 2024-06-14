New ukulele festival launched to give back to Lahaina fire victims

The Kula Ukulele Festival is a new music event that launched following the deadly Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.

The “Ukuleles for Lahaina” Project announced the festival. Their mission is to provide ukuleles to families who lost their instruments in the fire.

Admission to the event is $5, and it will go towards purchasing new ukuleles for the fire victims.

A variety of artists will be showcased at the festival including Grammy-nominated artist Elele Tian.

Maui resident Ken Burgmaier spearheaded the event.

"Music is universal and has that power to heal," Burgmaier said. "You know, I'm just trying to bring the community together, and I'm just so honored to be able to make this all happen. It's a ton of work, but, you know, at the end, it's not about to work, it's about the smiles.

The Kula Ukulele Festival will be held on June 22. For more information about the event, click here.

