Alliance Française of Hawaiʻi shares summer events and classes

Alliance Française of Hawaiʻi, a nonprofit that celebrates French culture and language, has a booked and busy schedule planned for the summer with events and classes ranging from beginner, advanced, intermediate and super advanced levels.

The group offers classes both over Zoom and in person.

In addition to that, private classes are tailored to each individual based on the French skill set they may already possess.

A summer camp called the Le Petit Atelier is also being offered. The camp takes place from July 8 to 12.

The camp holds two sessions: one for kids ages 3 to 7 and another for kids ages 8 to 12.

"These kids also learn French, but it's more they learn colors, and how to say hello, and we teach them songs and animals and body parts," said Malia Schlesser, the lead instructor for the group. "So we have literally a large spectrum of classes we offer."

The group also holds a variety of events during the summer that showcase French culture.

Some of those events include:



Celebrate World Music Day with French Tunes: June 21

Bastille Day: July 14

Rosé Soirée: Aug. 18

"For those events, you don't necessarily have to speak French, you know, those are just events that promote the French culture," Schlesser said.

For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 5, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.