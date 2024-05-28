American Battle Monuments Commission marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Next week marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the battle that signified the beginning of the end of World War II. France's allies fought against Germany in what was considered the largest sea battle. Commemoration ceremonies will take place in Normandy on June 6.

The Conversation recently spoke with Charles Djou, who has headed up the American Battle Monuments Commission for the last two years. He served as a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and has been a U.S. representative, a state representative and a Honolulu councilmember.

Djou talked to us about the mission of the office and attending the ceremonies in Normandy.

