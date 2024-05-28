© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Battle Monuments Commission marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 28, 2024 at 4:58 PM HST
Hālau Hula O Mānoa in 2018 at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in France.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Hālau Hula O Mānoa in 2018 at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in France.

Next week marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the battle that signified the beginning of the end of World War II. France's allies fought against Germany in what was considered the largest sea battle. Commemoration ceremonies will take place in Normandy on June 6.

The Conversation recently spoke with Charles Djou, who has headed up the American Battle Monuments Commission for the last two years. He served as a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and has been a U.S. representative, a state representative and a Honolulu councilmember.

Djou talked to us about the mission of the office and attending the ceremonies in Normandy.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 28, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation HistoryWorld War IIMilitaryFrance
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories