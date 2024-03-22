© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Engineering pipeline brings students from Guam to the Pearl Harbor shipyard via UH

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 22, 2024 at 3:31 PM HST
FILE - Steelworker 2nd Class William Stimson, assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303, grinds metal railings during the repairs of the floating dock next to the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor. (June 3, 2015)
Petty Officer 2nd Class Laurie Dexter/Navy
/
DVIDS
FILE - Steelworker 2nd Class William Stimson, assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303, grinds metal railings during the repairs of the floating dock next to the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor. (June 3, 2015)

The nearly $3.4 billion dry dock modernization project at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is spurring creative thinking to fill the engineering jobs needed over the next several years.

A hiring pathway for engineers started in 2022 extends thousands of miles across the Pacific through a collaboration between the University of Guam, the University of Hawaiʻi and the military.

UH Mānoa Department of Mechanical Engineering professor Marvin Young has been helping pave the way.

The program allows local Guam students to study at their home university for two years, transfer to UH for mechanical engineering, and join two work co-ops in Hawaiʻi — all in hopes of securing a job at Pearl Harbor and then possibly applying for a transfer back to Guam.

A file photo of USS Charlotte (SSN 766) in Dry Dock 3 at pearl harbor
The Conversation
Pearl Harbor dry dock project prepares for lots of workers, concrete and steel
Catherine Cruz

"It's a win-win-win. The University of Guam doesn't have to spend the resources to develop a mechanical engineering program. The University of Hawaiʻi fulfills its mission of diversity as far as the student body. And the shipyard gains by having a stable local Guam workforce to support their Apra shipyard," Young said.

He said there are 17 Guam students in the pathway program. They pay 1.5 times Hawaiʻi resident tuition under the Western Undergraduate Exchange program.

"Also, it's tentative, it's not finalized yet, but we are working with the Navy to come up with a tuition reimbursement opportunity, which would be given to the students who end up eventually working in Guam," Young added.

The Pearl Harbor shipyard employs more than 6,000 civilian workers. More than a thousand are women, including 200 engineers.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 22, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Sophia McCullough adapted this story for the web.
Tags
The Conversation LaborMilitaryJoint Base Pearl Harbor-HickamGuamUniversity of Hawai‘i
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories