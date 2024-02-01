Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center's new exhibit honors Japanese immigrants

For many years, Lānaʻi's tourism industry was largely dependent on the ferry that ran out of Lahaina Harbor, which was devastated by the August wildfire. Now that ferry service has resumed out of Ma’alaea Harbor 15 miles away, the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center hopes its new exhibit can also help draw in visitors.

“Kodomo no tame ni” pays tribute to the Japanese immigrants who came to the island for work in the late 1800s. The Conversation talked with Executive Director Shelly Preza about the new exhibit and the impact of the Maui fires.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

