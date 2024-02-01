© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center's new exhibit honors Japanese immigrants

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published February 1, 2024 at 5:11 PM HST
Courtesy Lāna‘i Culture and Heritage Center

For many years, Lānaʻi's tourism industry was largely dependent on the ferry that ran out of Lahaina Harbor, which was devastated by the August wildfire. Now that ferry service has resumed out of Ma’alaea Harbor 15 miles away, the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center hopes its new exhibit can also help draw in visitors.

Kodomo no tame ni” pays tribute to the Japanese immigrants who came to the island for work in the late 1800s. The Conversation talked with Executive Director Shelly Preza about the new exhibit and the impact of the Maui fires.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 1, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation LānaʻihistoryJapan
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories