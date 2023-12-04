Mākua Mālama activists celebrate the end of live-fire training in the valley

The weekend’s monthly community day at Mākua Valley took on new meaning with news that the military declared it would no longer conduct any more live training now or in the future. Members of the group Mālama Mākua that pushed back against the use of the area could now celebrate success.

The group gathered Friday in response to a filing in court last week by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth that it will not conduct any additional live training exercises at its Mākua Military Reservation.

The drills were halted more than 19 years ago.

"It's a step in the cleanup and return of this valley, which the army promised to do when they occupied it in full in 1942 after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the declaration of martial law and the occupation of lands," said Vince Kanai Dodge of Mālama Mākua.

"We look forward to the evolution of military thinking — that training to kill is justified. We acknowledge that such training can never contribute to peaceful outcomes. Not in the valley, in Hawaiʻi or in the world," he said.

Mālama Mākua is hailing the decision as a step forward. Members spoke of the impact this decision has on their efforts to protect native species and the continued cleanup of the valley.

"There's over 40 endangered species, which incorporates and includes the critical habitat for them. So over the years, the fires, the training, and during that time, 10-year period, there were 250 fires in the valley. So the military had no fire plan," said Sparky Rodrigues of Mālama Mākua.

He explained how initially the community sought help from the Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund, which zeroed in on the threat to native species in the valley including the lowly native snails — the Kahuli.

Rodrigues said as next year marks two decades since the last live fire training took place in the valley, Mālama Mākua will work to ensure the cleanup continues. He said he looks forward to the day he hears the song of the Kahuli, as the saying goes, "When the forest is healthy, the Kahuli will sing."

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 4, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.