© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mākua Mālama activists celebrate the end of live-fire training in the valley

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM HST
Mālama Mākua
/
Facebook

The weekend’s monthly community day at Mākua Valley took on new meaning with news that the military declared it would no longer conduct any more live training now or in the future. Members of the group Mālama Mākua that pushed back against the use of the area could now celebrate success.

The group gathered Friday in response to a filing in court last week by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth that it will not conduct any additional live training exercises at its Mākua Military Reservation.

The drills were halted more than 19 years ago.

FILE - An Army Kiowa helicopter flies over a convoy of U.S. soldiers at the Mākua Military Reservation in Hawaiʻi, Dec. 8, 2003. In December 2023, the U.S. military confirmed that it will permanently end live-fire training in Mākua Valley on Oʻahu, in a major win for Native Hawaiian groups and environmentalists after decades of activism.
Local News
US military affirms it will end live-fire training in Mākua Valley
The Associated Press

"It's a step in the cleanup and return of this valley, which the army promised to do when they occupied it in full in 1942 after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the declaration of martial law and the occupation of lands," said Vince Kanai Dodge of Mālama Mākua.

"We look forward to the evolution of military thinking — that training to kill is justified. We acknowledge that such training can never contribute to peaceful outcomes. Not in the valley, in Hawaiʻi or in the world," he said.

Mālama Mākua is hailing the decision as a step forward. Members spoke of the impact this decision has on their efforts to protect native species and the continued cleanup of the valley.

"There's over 40 endangered species, which incorporates and includes the critical habitat for them. So over the years, the fires, the training, and during that time, 10-year period, there were 250 fires in the valley. So the military had no fire plan," said Sparky Rodrigues of Mālama Mākua.

Entrance to Adit 6 of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at Halawa, Hawaiʻi, Dec. 9, 2022. The Navy said excavation and removal of aqueous film-forming foam contaminated soil at Adit 6 was completed on Dec. 7, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh)
Local News
Navy detects PFAS chemicals in groundwater near Red Hill
HPR News Staff

He explained how initially the community sought help from the Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund, which zeroed in on the threat to native species in the valley including the lowly native snails — the Kahuli.

Rodrigues said as next year marks two decades since the last live fire training took place in the valley, Mālama Mākua will work to ensure the cleanup continues. He said he looks forward to the day he hears the song of the Kahuli, as the saying goes, "When the forest is healthy, the Kahuli will sing."

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 4, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation MilitaryNative Hawaiianenvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories