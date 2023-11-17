Red Hill defueling team to finish first stage of gravity draining Saturday

The defueling team at Red Hill reports it is ahead of schedule with no major issues. In a video statement released Thursday night, Navy Adm. John Wade provided an update on the draining of the Red Hill fuel tanks on Oʻahu.

By Saturday, the Joint Task Force-Red Hill commander expects this critical part of its mission will be complete — with only two minor incidents to report. As of Friday afternoon, about 103.5 million gallons have been drained from the underground tanks.

Draining of Tank 20, the furthest and fullest tank, began earlier this week. The defueling team will likely get a break heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Click the listen button to hear Wade's announcement.

