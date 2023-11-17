© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Red Hill defueling team to finish first stage of gravity draining Saturday

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM HST
FILE - Joint Task Force-Red Hill Commander, Navy Vice Adm. John Wade issues the order to commence gravity defueling on Oct. 16, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi. (DoD photo)
Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski/Joint Task Force-Red Hill
Digital
FILE - Joint Task Force-Red Hill Commander, Navy Vice Adm. John Wade issues the order to commence gravity defueling on Oct. 16, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi. (DoD photo)

The defueling team at Red Hill reports it is ahead of schedule with no major issues. In a video statement released Thursday night, Navy Adm. John Wade provided an update on the draining of the Red Hill fuel tanks on Oʻahu.

By Saturday, the Joint Task Force-Red Hill commander expects this critical part of its mission will be complete — with only two minor incidents to report. As of Friday afternoon, about 103.5 million gallons have been drained from the underground tanks.

Draining of Tank 20, the furthest and fullest tank, began earlier this week. The defueling team will likely get a break heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Click the listen button to hear Wade's announcement.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityMilitary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
