Department of Agriculture to hold pesticide disposal event for Oʻahu businesses

Among the hazards of fighting a fire is the presence of unknown dangerous chemicals like pesticides. And in flooded conditions, those can be released into the environment creating more of a public threat.

Disposal can be expensive for a small business, so the state Department of Agriculture is offering farmers, landscapers, pest control operators or other businesses a chance to turn in any stockpile of potentially toxic substances on Sept. 30 for free.

The HDOA's Adam Williams said that there isn't currently a mechanism for commercial operators to dispose of toxic waste.

"That's why we started this program. The last time it was just a pilot program approximately 15 years ago," Williams said.

"Since then, there has not been any other avenue except for individual companies or private applicators to talk with hazardous waste contractors one on one."

Since the cost to dispose of toxic materials is notably expensive to do on an individual basis, Williams said commercial applicators will just allow the product to stay in storage.

"Over time, these packages break down or could break down and can eventually lead to leaks or spills or potential impacts to human health or animals," he said.

The department requires that businesses make them aware of the chemicals they plan to bring to the event by Friday.

Tips on how to transport the chemicals to the event can be found on the DOA's website, Williams said.

"We have a great deal of information on how to make sure the product is labeled and how to inventory it and then how to actually pack it and then transport it and then also information about how to prepare a spill kit, or just in case there's some minor accident or some minor spill," he said.

The pesticide collection event takes place on O‘ahu on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.