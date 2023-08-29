Hawaiʻi House Republicans to hold weekly community meetings to hear from constituents firsthand

The local Republican party would like to know your thoughts.

The Hawaiʻi Republican Caucus is rolling out what it calls a “listening tour” of weekly community meetings on Oʻahu. This allows politicians to hear constituent concerns firsthand, and act on them when drafting bills for the next year.

State House Minority leader Rep. Lauren Matsumoto says these sessions are open to all regardless of party affiliation.

"It doesn't matter your political background or even if you have a political party that you're with," Matsumoto said. "It's our caucus coming out and wanting to genuinely listen to everybody."

She said it is different than a town hall.

"Normally in a town hall, somebody from the audience asks a question... person in charge is the department head, or the politician at the front gives a one to two minute answer, which usually is pretty unsatisfactory for a complex issue. And it doesn't really solve anything," Matsumoto said.

"So the listening tour was more where we're there asking the questions and getting all of the feedback in order to prepare all of our bills for the next legislative session," she said.

Tour schedule:

• WINDWARD — 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Castle High School in Kāneʻohe

• CENTRAL OʻAHU — 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Mililani High School

• EAST OʻAHU — 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at Koko Head Elementary in Hawaiʻi Kai

• WESTSIDE – 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at Honouliuli Middle School in Kapolei

Food trucks and live entertainment start at 5 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

More information can be found at hawaiihousegop.com/listening.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 29, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.