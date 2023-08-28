© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Surf Girls Hawaiʻi creator talks surfing, culture and gender equity

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published August 28, 2023 at 9:46 PM HST
Monica Medellin, creator and executive producer, Surf Girls Hawaiʻi
Courtesy
/
Monica Medellin
Monica Medellin, creator and executive producer, Surf Girls Hawaiʻi

Monica Medellin is the creator and executive producer of Surf Girls Hawai’i. It’s an Amazon Prime Video four-part documentary series about up-and-coming Native Hawaiian surfers Maluhia Kinimaka, Ewe Wong, Brianna Cope, Moana Jones Wong, and Pua DeSoto.

Medellin talked to The Conversation’s Stephanie Han about how she learned to surf as a young girl, and her mission to tell stories about women of color in sports.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
