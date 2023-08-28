Surf Girls Hawaiʻi creator talks surfing, culture and gender equity

Monica Medellin is the creator and executive producer of Surf Girls Hawai’i. It’s an Amazon Prime Video four-part documentary series about up-and-coming Native Hawaiian surfers Maluhia Kinimaka, Ewe Wong, Brianna Cope, Moana Jones Wong, and Pua DeSoto.

Medellin talked to The Conversation’s Stephanie Han about how she learned to surf as a young girl, and her mission to tell stories about women of color in sports.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.