Kumu Hula discusses family, culture and starting Hawaiian studies scholarship fund

In Hawai’i most are familiar with the title of Kumu Hula, a master of hula who leads students in the protocol, poetry and practice of hula, and who guards and teaches the wisdom of Hawaiian culture.

Kumu Hula Maelia Lobenstein Carter of Ka Pā Hula o Kauanoe o Waʻahila talked about women's leadership, dance and the way the community comes together in times of crisis.

"I'm here to be the bridge between the old and the new," she said. "To keep the passing of knowledge — the passing of ʻike — as pure as it can be."

