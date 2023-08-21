U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda holds resource fair as Maui residents look to future

Roughly 1,000 federal workers are now on Maui. About half are search and recovery teams and those with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Others are with groups ranging from the Small Business Administration to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Agriculture and more.

Over the weekend, U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda and her office had planned a Town Hall to hear from local residents on the West Side of Maui about their concerns.

HPR Tokuda, right, with HPR's Bill Dorman shortly after the resource fair.

When it became clear that the basic needs of many residents were unmet, Tokuda pivoted. The Town Hall was converted to a federal resource fair. Tokuda called the public’s response "overwhelming."

"People were just so appreciative of the fact that there could be one place where they could apply for a new passport, Social Security card, apply for SNAP, find out about housing services, talk to the VA — all of these different things in one place," she said.

As the initial shock of the disaster slowly fades, Tokuda said people have begun turning their attention to the future. For many, the road ahead looks difficult. Tokuda wants people to know she understands.

"We have to recognize that people are at different stages of the grieving process. I mean, that's really what this is," she said.

"For me, it was, how do we take care of you during what is an absolutely unthinkable time in your life?"

Tokuda thanked all the federal agents, partners and volunteers who assisted at the resource fair. She promised to continue meeting with Maui residents and providing them with the help they need.

"Looking forward, we have to remember to really, truly understand with compassion and empathy, how they got to be here," she said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.