The world's a stage at the Hawaiʻi Shakespeare Festival

Whether you prefer Old English or pidgin, the Hawaiʻi Shakespeare Festival on Oʻahu has something for everyone.

The Festival's production of Shakespeare's "Measure by Measure" will run from July 21–30.

"One Uddah Midsummah," an adaptation of "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" performed in pidgin, is set to open in August.

"As someone who's part Hawaiian, whose first language was pidgin, I feel very strongly about this project," said Sean Joseph Choo, director of "One Uddah Misummah." "And some people in the cast, I think, resonate with that as well."

Tickets for both productions are available here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.