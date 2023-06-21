© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Free agribusiness training for East Hawaii residents

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM HST
The Big Island nonprofit Changemakers Hawaiʻi is offering a new training program for individuals and organizations in East Hawaiʻi interested in starting an agribusiness.

The ʻĀinapreneurs Business and Workforce Development Program focuses on culturally-driven, science-focused, sustainable agriculture, as well as advanced agri-technology and workforce readiness.

Olani Lilly, executive director of Changemakers Hawaiʻi, has seen the love local farmers have for their land and food.

She aims to improve their access to financial support and capital growth.

The Conversation
Native Hawaiians participate in summit for Indigenous knowledge
Catherine Cruz

“We are an emerging Native CDFI, which allows us to give out loans. We also bring and partner with federal agencies and other community partners to bring other resources that may be necessary for a business,” Lilly explained.

The program also emphasizes the importance of communication.

“ʻĀinapreneurs really believes that Hawaiian language is now a language of business in Hawaii,” she said.

“As part of ʻĀinapreneurs, whether you're Hawaiian or not, you will be allowed to participate in developing your Hawaiian language capacity, not just with the owners, but also with your staff.”

Training is offered both on-site and virtually, and it’s free. Registration is available at the Changemakers Hawaiʻi website, or by emailing ui@changemakershawaii.org.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation agricultureHawaiʻi Island
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
