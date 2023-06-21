Free agribusiness training for East Hawaiʻi farmers

The Big Island nonprofit Changemakers Hawaiʻi is offering a new training program for individuals and organizations in East Hawaiʻi interested in starting an agribusiness.

The ʻĀinapreneurs Business and Workforce Development Program focuses on culturally-driven, science-focused, sustainable agriculture, as well as advanced agri-technology and workforce readiness.

Olani Lilly, executive director of Changemakers Hawaiʻi, has seen the love local farmers have for their land and food.

She aims to improve their access to financial support and capital growth.

“We are an emerging Native CDFI, which allows us to give out loans. We also bring and partner with federal agencies and other community partners to bring other resources that may be necessary for a business,” Lilly explained.

The program also emphasizes the importance of communication.

“ʻĀinapreneurs really believes that Hawaiian language is now a language of business in Hawaii,” she said.

“As part of ʻĀinapreneurs, whether you're Hawaiian or not, you will be allowed to participate in developing your Hawaiian language capacity, not just with the owners, but also with your staff.”

Training is offered both on-site and virtually, and it’s free. Registration is available at the Changemakers Hawaiʻi website, or by emailing ui@changemakershawaii.org.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.