The Conversation

New book examines the sexualization of Polynesians in cinema

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM HST
McFarland
/

A new book by Oʻahu-native Matthew Locey examines the impact Hollywood has had over the years on how Polynesians are viewed by the rest of the world.

Locey is part Native Hawaiian and was raised in Hawaiʻi and Washington state. He holds a master’s degree in Pacific Island Studies and spent over two decades behind the camera in Hawaiʻi’s film industry.

The Conversation spoke with Locey about why he wrote “White Lens on Brown Skin: The Sexualization of the Polynesian in American Film."

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 13, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
