Army and UH students partner to help service members with PTSD

June marks Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Month. A new project in the islands aims to help military personnel deal with PTSD and other mental health challenges.

The Army and University of Hawaiʻi students partnered to develop and design tele-behavioral health support for soldiers while deployed or at field training.

Army Capt. Jon Voss with the 25th Infantry Division is a behavioral health officer at Schofield Barracks. He’s been instrumental in getting the project off the ground. The Conversation talked with Voss about the project and mental health in the military.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 8, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.