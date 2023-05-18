Kahuku High valedictorian is 1 of 3 US Presidential Scholars from Hawaiʻi

Kahuku High School valedictorian Vaeanui Paiarii Peck was named one of three U.S. Presidential Scholars from Hawaiʻi this year.

Each year, 161 high school seniors across the country are recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Peck is one of 20 scholars in the CTE category.

Vaeanui Paiarii Peck / Vaeanui Paiarii Peck with her hydroponic system at Kualoa Ranch.

The Yale University-bound student plans to study engineering with a focus on renewable energy.

Peck has been working on a saltwater hydroponic system for sea asparagus through an internship at Kualoa Ranch.

"My ultimate goal is to come back to Hawaiʻi because I want to help to improve renewable energy here. So however that may be I'm not sure yet. But I'm hoping to come back so that I can work on improving our infrastructure and stuff," she told HPR.

"I'm just really grateful to have gotten this honor and be able to represent Hawaiʻi and my school. Just a super cool experience," Peck added.

Rounding out the scholars from Hawaiʻi are Anabel Kinsey and Holden Michael Schermer of ʻIolani School. They are headed for Fordham University and the University of Southern California, respectively.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 18, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.