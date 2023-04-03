Playwright Lee Cataluna shares her love for the written and spoken word

The anthology "Flowers of Hawaiʻi and Other Plays" by Lee Cataluna is a collection of her work as a playwright. Underscoring all of her writing is a strong current of exploring family ties. The Conversation talked with Cataluna about how she came to understand the world, her journey as a playwright, and the connection between writer and audience.

One of her early plays, "The Folks You Meet At Longs," will be a hana hou show at Kumu Kahua theater next month from May 25 through June 25.

A monologue from "Uncle's Regularly Scheduled Garage Party is Cancelled Tonight" by Lee Cataluna The Conversation - April 3, 2023 Listen • 3:31

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.