Hawaiʻi joins multistate complaint against TikTok over teen mental health

Hawaiʻi recently joined 46 other attorneys general in a complaint against TikTok about teen mental health. The states are going after the company for evidence in a case looking at whether consumer protection laws were broken.

"As part of the multistate investigation, the states seek to review internal TikTok communications to determine whether the company engaged in deceptive, unfair, and unconscionable conduct that harmed the mental health of TikTok users, particularly children and teens," the Department of the Attorney General said in a statement.

The Conversation talked to Hawaiʻi Attorney General-nominee Anne Lopez about the complaint.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 13, 2023.