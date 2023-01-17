New Kauaʻi hotel on setting the standard for regenerative, luxury tourism

How do we make tourism in Hawaiʻi more sustainable? Lawmakers, community leaders, and residents have been wrestling with the issue in recent years.

The pause in tourism during the pandemic only highlighted the need to lessen the impact of Hawaiʻi's largest industry on the environment and resources, while still generating the revenue important to our economy.

One hotel on Kauaʻi is hoping to lead the way in being more sustainable. Jon Gersonde is the general manager of the new 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay by Starwood, which manages Sheraton and Westin resorts in our islands. It's in the same spot as the former St. Regis Princeville Resort.

With the Hanalei hotel scheduled to open to guests on Feb. 15, Gersonde sat down with The Conversation to discuss setting the regenerative tourism standard in Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 17, 2023.