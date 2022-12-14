The Long View: Justice Department works through hundreds of Capitol riot cases

A federal judge sentenced Nicholas Ochs on Friday to four years in jail for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. HPR was the first to report that Ochs had started a Hawaiʻi chapter of the Proud Boys, an extreme right-wing group. At the time Ochs said he supported defunding higher education. He thinks rising temperatures and extreme weather are part of natural processes, and that mass shootings are statistically irrelevant to the gun debate.

Ochs, who unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the state House as a Republican, originally pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy and entering a restricted building. He later entered a plea deal, agreeing to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding. In our bi-weekly segment The Long View, political analyst Neal Milner joined us to put this in context.

