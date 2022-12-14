Donate
The Conversation

The Long View: Justice Department works through hundreds of Capitol riot cases

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM HST
nicholas decarlo nicholas ochs jan 6
U.S. Department of Justice
/
Federal prosecutors said Nicholas Ochs, left, and Nicholas DeCarlo, right, posed next to the words “murder the media” on a door at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A federal judge sentenced Nicholas Ochs on Friday to four years in jail for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. HPR was the first to report that Ochs had started a Hawaiʻi chapter of the Proud Boys, an extreme right-wing group. At the time Ochs said he supported defunding higher education. He thinks rising temperatures and extreme weather are part of natural processes, and that mass shootings are statistically irrelevant to the gun debate.

Ochs, who unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the state House as a Republican, originally pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy and entering a restricted building. He later entered a plea deal, agreeing to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding. In our bi-weekly segment The Long View, political analyst Neal Milner joined us to put this in context.

Article: The Untold Story of the Insular Texas Family That Invaded the U.S. Capitol

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
